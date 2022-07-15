Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of ABB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 30,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB opened at $26.33 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.37.

ABB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.