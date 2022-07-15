Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.88.

NYSE:EMR opened at $77.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.