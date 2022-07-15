Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SON. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

NYSE:SON opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.61.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -502.55%.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.