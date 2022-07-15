Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after buying an additional 496,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after buying an additional 681,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after purchasing an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

