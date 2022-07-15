Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,040 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

