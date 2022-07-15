Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

