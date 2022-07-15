Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,170,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,106,000 after buying an additional 117,904 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 555.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 67,690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in National Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NATI. TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $87,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,447.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,500 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.