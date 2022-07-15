Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,961,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 2,016.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 201,643 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 260,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Avista by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 908,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA opened at $41.87 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $448.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

