Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 13,592 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 131.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $91.24 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

