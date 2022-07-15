Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,730 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $5.99 on Thursday, hitting $141.63. 360,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,861,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.08.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.