Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Unum Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.