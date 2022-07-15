Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $4,067,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $205.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.10.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

