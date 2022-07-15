Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 880 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,973 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $147.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.86. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.94.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

