National Bank Financial Comments on Spin Master Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$537.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.59 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TOY. TD Securities raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$61.92.

TSE TOY opened at C$43.52 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$39.85 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

About Spin Master (Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.