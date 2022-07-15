National Bank Financial Comments on Spin Master Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$537.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.59 million.
TSE TOY opened at C$43.52 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$39.85 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
About Spin Master (Get Rating)
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
Read More
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.