Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Update

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi Trading Up 8.2 %

Natuzzi stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 24,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 million, a P/E ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.74. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natuzzi in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Natuzzi

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.