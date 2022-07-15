Navalign LLC Acquires 328 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after acquiring an additional 476,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.19. 17,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,713,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

