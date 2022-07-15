Navalign LLC Buys 2,554 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Stephens started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.52.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

