Navalign LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Navalign LLC cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 0.6% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,504 shares of company stock worth $27,274,259. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $326.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $186.61 and a twelve month high of $339.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.05 and its 200 day moving average is $296.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

