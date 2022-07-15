Navalign LLC Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.24.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.