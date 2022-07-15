Navalign LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Navalign LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Institutional Buying and Selling

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $53.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

