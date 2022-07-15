Navalign LLC Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Navalign LLC cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 195,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 35,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.60.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $247.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

