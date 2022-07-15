Navalign LLC Purchases 1,086 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Meta Platforms Hedge Fund Trading

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,660. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.3 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $161.68 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.69. The stock has a market cap of $437.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.56.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

