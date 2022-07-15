Navalign LLC Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Navalign LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $399.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $429.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.17.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

