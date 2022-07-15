Navalign LLC Sells 2,725 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Navalign LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average of $106.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.