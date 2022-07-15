Navalign LLC Sells 34 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Navalign LLC reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $17,777,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.2% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.88.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $498.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of -123.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $494.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

