Navalign LLC Sells 666 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Navalign LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Lowe’s Companies Institutional Buying and Selling

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,033. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.