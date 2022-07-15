Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $9.09 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Navcoin has a market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $20,957.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000808 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002198 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008922 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,902,426 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

