NBT Bank N A NY Has $20.22 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $20,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

