NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Altria Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

