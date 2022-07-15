NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,366 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PepsiCo Institutional Buying and Selling

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in PepsiCo by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $170.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.15.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

