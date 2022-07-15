NBT Bank N A NY Sells 141 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 68.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $146.54 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

American Water Works Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

