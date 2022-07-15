NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,545 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $162,515,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RTX opened at $90.91 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
