NBT Bank N A NY Sells 183 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Dominion Energy Institutional Buying and Selling

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,526 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

