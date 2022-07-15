NBT Bank N A NY Sells 65 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 109,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,297,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,476,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.17.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $402.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

