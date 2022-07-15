Neblio Price Down 17.4% This Week (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $21,942.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00024886 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013381 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004972 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,292,620 coins and its circulating supply is 19,215,960 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

