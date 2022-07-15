Needham & Company LLC Boosts Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $42.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.33.

CYRX opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.98. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

