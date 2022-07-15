Needham & Company LLC Boosts Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $42.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.33.
CYRX opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.98. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.12.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.
Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
