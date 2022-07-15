Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Short Interest Update

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the June 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 365,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,936. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.91.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

