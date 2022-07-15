Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 322.2% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Neovasc Price Performance

Neovasc stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. 6,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,904. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.76). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 1,192.20%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Neovasc

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neovasc in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

