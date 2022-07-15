Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Up 150.0% in June

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.23. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,931. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $13.55.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund
About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
See Also
