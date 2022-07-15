Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Up 150.0% in June

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.23. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,931. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

