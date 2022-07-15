Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.07.

NBIX traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $95.33. 18,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,747. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Neurocrine Biosciences last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,733.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,300 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $4,259,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 677.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.



Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

