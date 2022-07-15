New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3625 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

New Jersey Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. New Jersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.06. 331,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,476. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NJR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.