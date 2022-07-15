Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.57

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 220176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

