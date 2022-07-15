Newton One Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.59. The company had a trading volume of 62,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,921. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.