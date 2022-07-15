NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.13 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $157.42 billion, a PE ratio of 108.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 6,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

