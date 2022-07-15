NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) Shares Down 2.5%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCD – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 10,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 49,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.
About NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextSource Materials (NSRCD)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.