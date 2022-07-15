NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,921 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 169,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 426,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $71,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $103.19. The company had a trading volume of 150,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $162.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

