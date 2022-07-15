Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,096 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $39,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after acquiring an additional 168,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.20.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

