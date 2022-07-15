Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,465 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $50,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 7.0 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $41.44. 854,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,527,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.