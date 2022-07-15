Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 275,081 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.12.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express Stock Up 3.6 %

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.36. 48,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $106.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.24 and a 200 day moving average of $170.41. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.