Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 284,000 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $55,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $107.60. 41,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930,448. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

